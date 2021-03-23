23 Mart 2021, Salı
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Yaşam Videoları Pandemiye alternatif kaçış “Tiny House”! Küçük evlere büyük rağbet

Pandemiye alternatif kaçış “Tiny House”! Küçük evlere büyük rağbet

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 23.03.2021 12:59
Güncelleme:23.03.2021 13:28
Son dönemde özellikle minimalizm ile oldukça popülerleşen "Tiny House" (küçük ev akımı) genç- yaşlı demeden doğaya dönmek isteyen herkesin ilk tercihi oluyor. Fiyatları ise 100 bin ila 200 bin arasında değişiklik gösteriyor.
Pandemiye alternatif kaçış PANDEMİYE ALTERNATİF KAÇIŞ
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
Pandemiye alternatif kaçış
Pandemiye alternatif kaçış
Marmara'da kar yağışı
Marmara'da kar yağışı
Tek istekleri kızlarına kavuşmak
Tek istekleri kızlarına kavuşmak
Taciz iddiasına meydan dayağı
Taciz iddiasına meydan dayağı
Yağmur ne zamana kadar sürecek?
Yağmur ne zamana kadar sürecek?
İZSU yetim çocuğu icralık etti
İZSU yetim çocuğu icralık etti
Ege ve Marmara'da fırtına
Ege ve Marmara'da fırtına
Kemal Sunal ve Şener Şen’in oynadığı...
Kemal Sunal ve Şener Şen’in oynadığı...
Su israfını önlemenin formulü
Su israfını önlemenin formulü
Su tasarrufu nasıl yapılır?
Su tasarrufu nasıl yapılır?
Manavlıktan Türkiye şampiyonluğuna
Manavlıktan Türkiye şampiyonluğuna
İtfaiye erleri son anda kurtuldu!
İtfaiye erleri son anda kurtuldu!
Daha Fazla Video Göster