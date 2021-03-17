Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',f.prepend(e)));y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t
0){for(t=0;t
17 Mart 2021, Çarşamba
ANA SAYFA Pandemide düğün hazırlığı! Düğünlerde halaylar hayal oldu Giriş: 17.03.2021 12:52 Güncelleme:17.03.2021 13:18 Yaz ayı geliyor düğün sezonu da açılıyor. Geçen yaz olduğu gibi evlenecek çiftler bu yılda pandemi engeline takıldı. Çiftler belirsizlik içinde düğün hazırlığı yapıyor. Düğün mekanı sahipleri ise Mayıs ayından itibaren tedbirleri artırarak düğünlere izin verilmesini talep ediyor. DİĞER