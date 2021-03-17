17 Mart 2021, Çarşamba
Videolar Yaşam Videoları Pandemide düğün hazırlığı! Düğünlerde halaylar hayal oldu

Pandemide düğün hazırlığı! Düğünlerde halaylar hayal oldu

A Haber
Giriş: 17.03.2021 12:52
Güncelleme:17.03.2021 13:18
Yaz ayı geliyor düğün sezonu da açılıyor. Geçen yaz olduğu gibi evlenecek çiftler bu yılda pandemi engeline takıldı. Çiftler belirsizlik içinde düğün hazırlığı yapıyor. Düğün mekanı sahipleri ise Mayıs ayından itibaren tedbirleri artırarak düğünlere izin verilmesini talep ediyor.
