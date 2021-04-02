02 Nisan 2021, Cuma
Öğrenci servisinde akılalmaz olay! Uyuyan öğrencinin üzerine geyik düştü

Giriş: 02.04.2021 17:08
Güncelleme:02.04.2021 17:20
Son dakika haberi... ABD'nin Virginia eyaletinde öğrenci servisine çarpan geyik, uyuyan öğrencinin üzerine düştü. O anlar öğrenci servisinin kamerasına saniye saniye yansıdı.
