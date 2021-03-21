21 Mart 2021, Pazar
Videolar Yaşam Videoları Maske takmayana dayak! Neye uğradıklarını şaşırdılar

Maske takmayana dayak! Neye uğradıklarını şaşırdılar

İHA
Giriş: 21.03.2021 17:02
Güncelleme:21.03.2021 17:14
Son dakika haberi... Rusya'da bir AVM'de kurallara uymayanlara ders vermek amacıyla maskesiz bir kişinin güvenlik görevlisinden dayak yediği şaka, diğer maskesiz gezenlere panik yaşattı.
