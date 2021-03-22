Kovancılar katliamının 31.yılı! PKK 9 mühendisi ve 1 işçiyi şehit etmişti

22 Mart 2021, Pazartesi
Giriş: 22.03.2021 12:55
Güncelleme:22.03.2021 13:10
Bundan tam 31 yıl önce PKK'lı teröristler Elazığ Kovancılar'da mühendisleri kurşuna dizdi. 9 mühendis ve 1 işçi araçlarından indirilip dağa çıkarıldı. Sonra da şehit edildi. O katliamın hedefi neydi? Detayları A Haber muhabiri Fırat Öztürk aktardı.
