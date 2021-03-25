25 Mart 2021, Perşembe
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Yaşam Videoları Koronavirüs geçiren her 10 kişiden 1'inde görünüyor! Bu belirtiler beyin sisini işaret ediyor

Koronavirüs geçiren her 10 kişiden 1'inde görünüyor! Bu belirtiler beyin sisini işaret ediyor

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 25.03.2021 12:13
Bu belirtileri sizler de yaşıyor olabilirsiniz. Anlık hafıza kayıpları, konsantrasyon bozukluğu, konuşmada yaşanan zorluk. İşte tüm bunların nedeni beyin sisi olabilir. Bu rahatsızlık koronavirüs geçiren her 10 hastadan birinde görülüyor.
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
Mutasyon çocukları da mı vurdu?
Mutasyon çocukları da mı vurdu?
İzmir'de fidan deposunda yangın
İzmir'de fidan deposunda yangın
Cumhuriyet Savcısı başından vuruldu!
Cumhuriyet Savcısı başından vuruldu!
Deniz taştı! Tekneler battı
Deniz taştı! Tekneler battı
Kar yağışı etkisini gösterdi! Doluluk oranı yüzde 70'e yaklaştı
Kar yağışı etkisini gösterdi! Doluluk oranı yüzde 70'e yaklaştı
Ürkütücü seslerin sebebi ortaya çıktı!
Ürkütücü seslerin sebebi ortaya çıktı!
Taze et nasıl anlaşılır?
Taze et nasıl anlaşılır?
Bu belirtiler beyin sisini işaret ediyor
Bu belirtiler beyin sisini işaret ediyor
Yaşadığını ispat etmeye çalışırken hayatını kaybetti
Yaşadığını ispat etmeye çalışırken hayatını kaybetti
Heyelan köy yolunu kapattı
Heyelan köy yolunu kapattı
Tarihi hata! Gizli üsleri deşifre oldu
Tarihi hata! Gizli üsleri deşifre oldu
Kaput üstünde metrelerce sürüklendi!
Kaput üstünde metrelerce sürüklendi!
Daha Fazla Video Göster