Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',f.prepend(e)));y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t
0){for(t=0;t
25 Mart 2021, Perşembe
ANA SAYFA Videolar Yaşam Videoları Koronavirüs geçiren her 10 kişiden 1'inde görünüyor! Bu belirtiler beyin sisini işaret ediyor Koronavirüs geçiren her 10 kişiden 1'inde görünüyor! Bu belirtiler beyin sisini işaret ediyor Bu belirtileri sizler de yaşıyor olabilirsiniz. Anlık hafıza kayıpları, konsantrasyon bozukluğu, konuşmada yaşanan zorluk. İşte tüm bunların nedeni beyin sisi olabilir. Bu rahatsızlık koronavirüs geçiren her 10 hastadan birinde görülüyor. DİĞER