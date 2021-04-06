06 Nisan 2021, Salı
Korkunç anlar! Trenden düştü polis böyle kurtardı

Korkunç anlar! Trenden düştü polis böyle kurtardı

İHA
Giriş: 06.04.2021 17:04
Güncelleme:06.04.2021 17:04
Hindistan'ın Racastan eyaletinde hareket halindeki trenden düşen yaşlı adam, istasyonda bulunan polisin atikliği sayesinde trenin altında kalmaktan son anda kurtuldu.
