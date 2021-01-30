30 Ocak 2021, Cumartesi
Kayak merkezlerinde sömestr yoğunluğu! Tedbirler altında kayak keyfi

Giriş: 30.01.2021 13:49
Güncelleme:30.01.2021 13:50
Son günlerde etkili olan yağışla birlikte kayak merkezlerinde kar kalınlığı arttı. Okulların tatil olmasıyla kayak merkezlerinde sömestr yoğunluğu yaşanıyor. Kayseri'den A haber ekibinden Engin Gökdemir detayları aktardı.
Tedbirler altında kayak keyfi!
