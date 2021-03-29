29 Mart 2021, Pazartesi
İzmir Çiğli'de derin yarıklar korkutuyor

Giriş: 29.03.2021 10:53
Güncelleme:29.03.2021 11:23
İzmir'in Çiğli ilçesindeki Harmandalı çöp depolama alanı çevresinde meydana gelen toprak kaymaları ve yarıklar endişe yaratıyor. Bölgede, yarıklar derinleşti. Detayları A Haber muhabiri Gamze Elçi aktardı.
