İstanbul'da Covid-19 salgınında korkutan görüntüler

Giriş: 27.03.2021 19:12
Güncelleme:27.03.2021 21:06
İstanbul Beşiktaş'ta Covid-19 salgınındaki artışa rağmen oluşan kalabalıklar ve hiçe sayılan sosyal mesafe kuralları tedirgin etti. A Haber muhabiri Emirhan Ergen Ortaköy'deki son durumu canlı yayında aktardı.
Canlı Corona Virüsü Haritası - Corona Virüsü Ölü ve Vaka Sayısı Son Durum
