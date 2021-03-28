28 Mart 2021, Pazar
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Yaşam Videoları Dolmuştan minibüse! Toplu taşımanın yükünü onlar çekiyor

Dolmuştan minibüse! Toplu taşımanın yükünü onlar çekiyor

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 28.03.2021 13:22
Şehrin yıllar içerisindeki hızlı değişimine tanıklık eden o eski dolmuşlar artık tamamıyla yollardan çekildi. Yerini minibüslere bıraktı.
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
Toplu taşımanın yükünü onlar çekiyor
Toplu taşımanın yükünü onlar çekiyor
Baklava mı? Sütlaç mı?
Baklava mı? Sütlaç mı?
Bilim insanları kırmızı alarm verdi
Bilim insanları kırmızı alarm verdi
100 kiloluk kasayı kucağında taşıdı
100 kiloluk kasayı kucağında taşıdı
Sapık tatlıcıdan çocuklara iğrenç taciz!
Sapık tatlıcıdan çocuklara iğrenç taciz!
Hangi sebze-meyve ne kadar?
Hangi sebze-meyve ne kadar?
Çocuklar babalarını rol model alıyor
Çocuklar babalarını rol model alıyor
Western dünyasında geçmişe yolculuk
Western dünyasında geçmişe yolculuk
Tarihte bugün: Evlerin 4'te 3'ü...
Tarihte bugün: Evlerin 4'te 3'ü...
Savaşı başlatan o kurşun
Savaşı başlatan o kurşun
O ilçede tam kapanma
O ilçede tam kapanma
Bebekliğinden beri abur cuburla besleniyor
Bebekliğinden beri abur cuburla besleniyor
Daha Fazla Video Göster