Diyarbakır'da PKK'nın şehit ettiği 5 köylü anıldı

Giriş: 08.04.2021 11:48
Güncelleme:08.04.2021 12:02
Diyarbakır'ın Kulp ilçesinde 8 nisan 2020'de PKK'lı teröristlerin yola tuzakladığı el yapımı patlayıcının infilak etmesi sonucu şehit olan 5 orman işçisi anıldı. Detayları A Haber muhabiri Sinan Yılmaz aktardı.
