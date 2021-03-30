30 Mart 2021, Salı
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Yaşam Videoları Çeşme’nin hayalet köyü! 100 konutlu tatil köyü 21 yıldır atıl durumda

Çeşme’nin hayalet köyü! 100 konutlu tatil köyü 21 yıldır atıl durumda

ahaber.com.tr
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 30.03.2021 14:55
Güncelleme:30.03.2021 15:01
İzmir'in Çeşme ilçesinde, 2 bin yılında hizmete açılan 100 devre mülk konuttan oluşan tatil köyü icralık oldu ve 21 yıldır atıl durumda. Peki bu tatil köyünün akıbeti ne olacak? İzmir'den detayları A Haber muhabiri Gamze Elçi aktardı.
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
Hayalet köy! 21 yıldır kimse gidemiyor
Hayalet köy! 21 yıldır kimse gidemiyor
Minik Hira'nın hayalleri gerçek oldu
Minik Hira'nın hayalleri gerçek oldu
Sizin de başınıza gelebilir! Bu tuzağa düşmeyin
Sizin de başınıza gelebilir! Bu tuzağa düşmeyin
Bakanlık tanıttı! Yaya geçitlerinde yeni dönem
Bakanlık tanıttı! Yaya geçitlerinde yeni dönem
Kırmızı alarm! Polis takviyesi
Kırmızı alarm! Polis takviyesi
Olmaz oldun böyle arkadaş!
Olmaz oldun böyle arkadaş!
Hangi ekmek daha sağlıklı?
Hangi ekmek daha sağlıklı?
İstanbul'da felaket! Durum çok kötü
İstanbul'da felaket! Durum çok kötü
Park anlaşmazlığı baltalı kavgaya dönüştü!
Park anlaşmazlığı baltalı kavgaya dönüştü!
Sofraların baş tacı! Vatandaşa odun yediriyorlar
Sofraların baş tacı! Vatandaşa odun yediriyorlar
İstanbul’da narkotik operasyonu!
İstanbul’da narkotik operasyonu!
İstinat duvarının çökme anı kamerada
İstinat duvarının çökme anı kamerada
Daha Fazla Video Göster