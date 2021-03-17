17 Mart 2021, Çarşamba
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Yaşam Videoları Bodrum sahillerinde katliam iddiası! Maldivler'e benzesin diye...

Bodrum sahillerinde katliam iddiası! Maldivler'e benzesin diye...

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 17.03.2021 12:01
Güncelleme:17.03.2021 12:07
Muğla'nın Bodrum sahillerine Maldivler'e benzesin diye kuvars tozu döküldüğü iddia edildi. Yaşanan bu olay yetkilerle otel işletmecilerini karşı karşıya getirdi.
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
Dünya Yaren Leylek'i izliyor
Dünya Yaren Leylek'i izliyor
Düğünlerde halaylar hayal oldu
Düğünlerde halaylar hayal oldu
Pos cihazı ve çek-senet tefecilerine operasyon!
Pos cihazı ve çek-senet tefecilerine operasyon!
Karşıyaka'da imar isyanı
Karşıyaka'da imar isyanı
Diyarbakır annelerinin hikayesi film oluyor
Diyarbakır annelerinin hikayesi film oluyor
Bodrum sahillerinde katliam iddiası
Bodrum sahillerinde katliam iddiası
Kaşardan çıkan şoke etti!
Kaşardan çıkan şoke etti!
Su zehirlenmesine dikkat
Su zehirlenmesine dikkat
Sofuoğlu geleceğin şampiyonlarını yetiştiriyor
Sofuoğlu geleceğin şampiyonlarını yetiştiriyor
Durduk yere hamile kediye saldırdı
Durduk yere hamile kediye saldırdı
Kaza yapana sigorta oyunu
Kaza yapana sigorta oyunu
Kar sürprizi! Beyaz örtüyle kaplandı
Kar sürprizi! Beyaz örtüyle kaplandı
Daha Fazla Video Göster