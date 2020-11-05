06 Kasım 2020, Cuma
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Yaşam Videoları 8 ay aradan sonra Kabe’de ilk tavaf

8 ay aradan sonra Kabe’de ilk tavaf

Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 05.11.2020 23:34
Güncelleme:05.11.2020 23:52
Koronavirüs (Covid-19) salgını nedeniyle yurtdışından gelen Müslümanlar için ara verilen umre ziyaretleri 8 ay sonra yeniden başladı. Umreciler, korona virüs tedbirleri altında Kâbe’ye giriş yaptı.
Canlı Corona Virüsü Haritası - Corona Virüsü Ölü ve Vaka Sayısı Son Durum

A HABER UYGULAMASI İÇİN TIKLAYIN (IOS)

A HABER UYGULAMASI İÇİN TIKLAYIN (ANDROID)

A HABER UYGULAMASI İÇİN TIKLAYIN (HUAWEI)

8 ay aradan sonra Kabe’de ilk tavaf
8 ay aradan sonra Kabe’de ilk tavaf
Piyasa değeri yaklaşık 1 milyon TL!
Piyasa değeri yaklaşık 1 milyon TL!
İzmir'deki depremde şaşırtan an
İzmir'deki depremde şaşırtan an
Depreme ameliyatta yakalandılar
Depreme ameliyatta yakalandılar
İşte İzmir depreminin neden olduğu ağır hasar!
İşte İzmir depreminin neden olduğu ağır hasar!
Annem kucağımda can verdi
"Annem kucağımda can verdi"
TikTok'ta rezalet! Beğeni için yaptığına bakın
TikTok'ta rezalet! Beğeni için yaptığına bakın
Anne ben enkazda kaldım
"Anne ben enkazda kaldım"
İşte Ayda'nın yeni fotoğrafları...
İşte Ayda'nın yeni fotoğrafları...
İstanbul’daki silahlı saldırı! Şoke eden 'casusluk' iddiası
İstanbul’daki silahlı saldırı! Şoke eden 'casusluk' iddiası
Dünyada sadece Erzincan'da var! Koruma alanı ilan edildi
Dünyada sadece Erzincan'da var! Koruma alanı ilan edildi
Ankara Kızılay'da otobüs kazası! Çok sayıda yaralı var
Ankara Kızılay'da otobüs kazası! Çok sayıda yaralı var
Daha Fazla Video Göster