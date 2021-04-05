05 Nisan 2021, Pazartesi
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Yaşam Videoları 25 yılda bine yakın enstrüman biriktirdi

25 yılda bine yakın enstrüman biriktirdi

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 05.04.2021 15:20
Güncelleme:05.04.2021 15:56
Mesleği mimarlık olan Zeki Bülent Ağcabay, tam 25 yıldır yurt içi ve yurt dışından farklı enstrümanları topluyor. Bugüne kadar 1000'e yakın eseri biriktiren Ağcabay, üstelik bunları evinde sergiliyor.
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
25 yılda bine yakın enstrüman!
25 yılda bine yakın enstrüman!
Korkunç anlar! Dev cam...
Korkunç anlar! Dev cam...
Yıllara meydan okuyor
Yıllara meydan okuyor
Sınırlarıyla kafa karıştıran kasaba
Sınırlarıyla kafa karıştıran kasaba
Darbe imalı bildiriye İzmir'den tepki
Darbe imalı bildiriye İzmir'den tepki
Türkiye'yi ayağa kaldırdı! Gözaltında
Türkiye'yi ayağa kaldırdı! Gözaltında
Risk haritasına son durum ne?
Risk haritasına son durum ne?
MYK’da gündem bildiri
MYK’da gündem bildiri
İstanbul trafiği durma noktasına geldi
İstanbul trafiği durma noktasına geldi
Sokak ortasında kadına şiddet
Sokak ortasında kadına şiddet
Tilkinde kaçtı! Uçurumda günlerce mahsur kaldı
Tilkinde kaçtı! Uçurumda günlerce mahsur kaldı
Yıkılan binanın altında kalmaktan son anda kurtuldu
Yıkılan binanın altında kalmaktan son anda kurtuldu
Daha Fazla Video Göster