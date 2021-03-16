16 Mart 2021, Salı
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Teknoloji Videoları Çocuklarda sosyal izolasyona dikkat! Uzmanlar uyarıyor

Çocuklarda sosyal izolasyona dikkat! Uzmanlar uyarıyor

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 16.03.2021 19:23
Güncelleme:16.03.2021 19:25
Çocuğunuz görüntülü video kanallarında vakit geçiriyorsa ve kendini sosyal anlamda izole ettiyse dikkat! Uzmanlara göre bu davranışın altında psikolojik nedenler yatıyor olabilir.

A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
Çocuklarda sosyal izolasyona dikkat!
Çocuklarda sosyal izolasyona dikkat!
TEKNOFEST'ten dünya rekoru!
TEKNOFEST'ten dünya rekoru!
E-ticarette sıkı denetim
E-ticarette sıkı denetim
Söylemediğiniz sözleri söyleyeceksiniz! Deepfake teknolojisi dünya genelinde hızla endişe yaratmaya devam ediyor
Söylemediğiniz sözleri söyleyeceksiniz! Deepfake teknolojisi dünya genelinde hızla endişe yaratmaya devam ediyor
Türkiye'nin yerli elektrikli traktörü A Haber'de
Türkiye'nin yerli elektrikli traktörü A Haber'de
Türkiye'nin ilk yerli elektrikli metrobüsü
Türkiye'nin ilk yerli elektrikli metrobüsü
Katliamdan önceki son gün...
Katliamdan önceki son gün...
Operasyonlarda milli silah damgası
Operasyonlarda milli silah damgası
Millet Kütüphanesi'nin maskotu oldu
Millet Kütüphanesi'nin maskotu oldu
TSK’ya kesintisiz atış
TSK’ya kesintisiz atış
Türk Hava Kuvvetleri nefes kesti
Türk Hava Kuvvetleri nefes kesti
İstenmeyen mesaja dur deyin
İstenmeyen mesaja dur deyin
Daha Fazla Video Göster