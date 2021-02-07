Erman Toroğlu'ndan Fenerbahçe Galatasaray derbisi için flaş sözler: Oyun şekli...

07 Şubat 2021, Pazar
Erman Toroğlu'ndan Fenerbahçe Galatasaray derbisi için flaş sözler

Giriş: 07.02.2021 00:01
Güncelleme:07.02.2021 01:01
A Spor yorumcusu Erman Toroğlu, Süper Lig'in 24. haftasında oynanan Fenerbahçe - Galatasaray maçını "Takım Oyunu" programında değerlendirdi. Toroğlu, "Galatasaray'da bir oyun şekli var artık, Fenerbahçe'de bir oyun şekli yok." dedi.
