Beşiktaş Başkanı Ahmet Nur Çebi'den canlı yayınında Sergen Yalçın açıklaması

Beşiktaş Başkanı Ahmet Nur Çebi'den canlı yayınında Sergen Yalçın açıklaması

Giriş: 04.02.2021 23:24
Güncelleme:04.02.2021 23:29
Beşiktaş Kulübü Başkanı Ahmet Nur Çebi, sezon sonu sözleşmesi sona erecek olan teknik direktör Sergen Yalçın ile yola devam edilecek mi? Yönetim ile Sergen Yalçın arasında sorun var mı? A Spor canlı yayınında konuşan Başkan Çebi bu sorulara yanıt verdi.
Beşiktaş Sergen Yalçın ile yola devam edecek mi?
