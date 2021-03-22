23 Mart 2021, Salı
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Memleket Meselesi Videoları Memleket Meselesi I HDP kapatılacak mı?

Memleket Meselesi I HDP kapatılacak mı? - 22.03.2021

Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 22.03.2021 23:18
Güncelleme:22.03.2021 23:38
Memleket Meselesi programı 22 Mart 2021 tarihinde A Haber ekranlarında yayınlandı.Programda; Asılsız iddiaların amacı ne? İstanbul Sözleşmesi tartışmaları, İYİ Parti'den HDP'ye destek mesajı, CHP ve İYİ Parti'ye uyarı, HDP kapatılacak mı? konuları ve soruları ele alındı. Haktan Uysal sordu; Sabah Gazetesi Yazarı Mahmut Övür, Akşam Gazetesi Yazarı Hikmet Genç, Siyasetçi Yazar Mehmet Metiner, Gazeteci Yazar Metin Özkan yorumladı. İşte Memleket Meselesi'nin tamamı...
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
Memleket Meselesi I HDP kapatılacak mı?
Memleket Meselesi I HDP kapatılacak mı?
Memleket Meselesi | Toplumsal Hafıza
Memleket Meselesi | Toplumsal Hafıza
Memleket Meselesi
Memleket Meselesi
Memleket Meselesi
Memleket Meselesi
Memleket Meselesi
Memleket Meselesi
Memleket Meselesi
Memleket Meselesi
Memleket Meselesi Toplumsal Hafıza
Memleket Meselesi Toplumsal Hafıza
ABD'den Akdeniz'e müdahale sinyali mi?
ABD'den Akdeniz'e müdahale sinyali mi?
Memleket Meselesi
Memleket Meselesi
HDP kapatılacak mı?
HDP kapatılacak mı?
Memleket Meselesi I Rasim Öztekin'in vefatı I İmamoğlu'ndan tepki çeken paylaşım
Memleket Meselesi I Rasim Öztekin'in vefatı I İmamoğlu'ndan tepki çeken paylaşım
Memleket Meselesi - 06.03.2021
Memleket Meselesi - 06.03.2021
Daha Fazla Video Göster