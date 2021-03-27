27 Mart 2021, Cumartesi
Türkiye’ye özgü toplu taşıma aracı: Minibüs

Giriş: 27.03.2021 09:52
Güncelleme:27.03.2021 10:01
Megakentin nüfusunun günden güne artması tabi ki toplu taşıma aracı olan minibüslere de yansıdı. Şehrin yıllar içerisindeki hızlı değişimine tanıklık eden o eski dolmuşlar artık tamamıyla yollardan çekildi. Yerini minibüslere bıraktı. A Haber ekipleri minibüsçülere mikrofon uzattı.
Türkiye'ye özgü! Canlar ona emanet
