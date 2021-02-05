05 Şubat 2021, Cuma
Türkiye’nin ilk ve tek DNA aşı çalışması! Yerli aşı haziran ayında hazır olacak

Giriş: 05.02.2021 11:47
Güncelleme:05.02.2021 11:47
Ege Üniversitesi bünyesinde kurulan Kovid-19 Aşı Uygulama Üretme ve Geliştirme Enstitüsü'nde, Türkiye'nin ilk ve tek DNA aşı çalışması yapılıyor. Detayları İzmir'de bulunan A Haber muhabiri Sefer Ayçe’nin konuğu olan Prof. Dr. Yüksel Gürüz aktardı, “Mutasyonlardan etkilenmeyecek aşıyı hedefliyoruz” açıklamasında bulundu.
