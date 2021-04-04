04 Nisan 2021, Pazar
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Gündem Videoları Türkiye - ABD ilişkilerinde yeni dönem mi? ABD ile 3 günde 3 görüşmenin perde arkası

Türkiye - ABD ilişkilerinde yeni dönem mi? ABD ile 3 günde 3 görüşmenin perde arkası

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 04.04.2021 09:19
Güncelleme:04.04.2021 09:22
ABD ile Türkiye arasında, son günlerde baş döndüren diplomasi trafiği yaşanıyor. Üst üste görüşmeler yapılıyor. Peki iki ülke arasında çözüm 'diyalog masası'nda mı? Detaylar özel dosya haberimizde...
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
3 günde 3 görüşmenin perde arkası
3 günde 3 görüşmenin perde arkası
Gece yarısı darbe imalı bildiri
Gece yarısı darbe imalı bildiri
Terör ve Güvenlik Uzmanı Başbuğ’dan 103 amiralin imzaladığı skandal bildiriyle ilgili çarpıcı açıklamalar
Terör ve Güvenlik Uzmanı Başbuğ’dan 103 amiralin imzaladığı skandal bildiriyle ilgili çarpıcı açıklamalar
Türkiye'nin COVID-19 risk haritası güncellendi
Türkiye'nin COVID-19 risk haritası güncellendi
Akar ve TSK komuta kademesine yoğun ilgi
Akar ve TSK komuta kademesine yoğun ilgi
AK Parti'den Ali Kılıç’a tepki
AK Parti'den Ali Kılıç’a tepki
Başkan Erdoğan'dan Paskalya mesajı
Başkan Erdoğan'dan Paskalya mesajı
Son dakika: 03 Nisan koronavirüs tablosu!
Son dakika: 03 Nisan koronavirüs tablosu!
ABD Rusya Ukrayna denkleminde neler oluyor?
ABD Rusya Ukrayna denkleminde neler oluyor?
Mehmetçik Sincar'a harekat düzenleyecek mi? Canlı yayında açıkladı
Mehmetçik Sincar'a harekat düzenleyecek mi? Canlı yayında açıkladı
Milli Savunma Bakanı Akar'dan Sincar'a operasyon sinyali!
Milli Savunma Bakanı Akar'dan Sincar'a operasyon sinyali!
PKK Sincar'da kurnazlık peşinde!
PKK Sincar'da kurnazlık peşinde!
Daha Fazla Video Göster