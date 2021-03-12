12 Mart 2021, Cuma
Videolar Gündem Videoları Son dakika: Edirne Belediye Başkanı CHP'li Recep Gürkan'a 15 Temmuz cezası

Son dakika: Edirne Belediye Başkanı CHP'li Recep Gürkan'a 15 Temmuz cezası

Giriş: 12.03.2021 14:37
Güncelleme:12.03.2021 15:04
Son dakika haberi... Edirne Belediye Başkanı CHP'li Recep Gürkan, 15 Temmuz'la ilgili yargılandığı davada 2 ay 15 gün hapis cezasına çarptırıldı. Detayları A Haber muhabiri Filiz Uçan aktardı.
