Saadet Partisi Genel Başkanı Temel Karamollaoğlu'ndan "ortak aday" açıklaması

Giriş: 21.03.2021 21:11
Güncelleme:21.03.2021 21:15
Saadet Partisi Genel Başkanı Temel Karamollaoğlu, son Cumhurbaşkanlığı seçiminde, CHP Genel Başkanı Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'na yaptığı Abdullah Gül önerisinin hemen kabul edildiğini söyledi. Abdullah Gül ismi CHP’de uzun bir süre adeta krize neden olmuştu.
Karamollaoğlu'ndan "ortak aday" açıklaması
