PORTRE - Kara Pilot Yüzbaşı Gökhan Uysal

Giriş: 07.03.2021 14:26
Güncelleme:07.03.2021 14:31
Afyonkarahisar'lı kahraman şehit Kara Pilot Yüzbaşı Gökhan Uysal... Canından çok sevdiği eşi, 8 yaşındaki oğlu emir ve öpüp koklamaya doyamadığı 40 günlük bebeği vardı. Bingöl'den Tatvan'a giderken düşen helikopter de şehit oldu.
Kara Pilot Yüzbaşı Gökhan Uysal
