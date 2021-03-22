Muhsin Yazıcıoğlu suikastında FETÖ izi

22 Mart 2021, Pazartesi
Giriş: 22.03.2021 13:44
Güncelleme:22.03.2021 14:08
Kahramanmaraş'ta Büyük Birlik Partisi Kurucu Genel Başkanı Muhsin Yazıcıoğlu'nun ölümüne ilişkin görülen davada 19 sanığın yargılanmasına başlandı. Ayrıntıları Anadolu Ajansı muhabiri Kerem Kocalar aktardı.
