Milletvekillerine ait 1347 fezleke TBMM'de! HDP ve CHP...

Giriş: 09.03.2021 18:45
Güncelleme:10.03.2021 00:17
Milletvekillerinin dokunulmazlıklarının kaldırılmasına yönelik 1347 fezleke Meclis Komisyonuna sunuldu. Bu fezlekelerden 961 tanesi HDP'ye 246 tanesi ise CHP'ye ait... Peki fezlekelerde son durum nedir? Fezlekesi olan vekiller neyle suçlanıyor? TBMM Anayasa Komisyonu Başkanvekili Ali Özkaya fezlekelerle ilgili son durumu A Haber canlı yayınında anlattı.

HDP ve CHP'nin fezleke yarışı!
CHP'li İBB Başkanı Ekrem İmamoğlu'nun tweeti paylaşacağını İYİ Parti Genel Başkanı Meral Akşener biliyordu! Mahmut Övür'den A Haber ekranlarında flaş iddia!
Ömer Çelik'ten canlı yayında flaş açıklamalar:
Meclis'te 5 parti uzlaştı!
Ankara Valiliği'nden yeni koronavirüs kararı
PKK hangi bölgeleri sözde devlet olarak tanımlıyor?
Mesut Hakkı Caşın Bu harekat mesajdır
Hakurk ve Kandil vuruldu!
PKK’ya ağır darbe! Hakurk ve Kandil’de 25 terörist öldürüldü
HDP'yi ayakta tutan CHP mi?
Andrey Karlov suikatında karar verildi!
İki çocuğun ölümünde flaş gelişme!
