Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',f.prepend(e)));y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t
0){for(t=0;t
10 Mart 2021, Çarşamba
ANA SAYFA Milletvekillerine ait 1347 fezleke TBMM'de! HDP ve CHP... Giriş: 09.03.2021 18:45 Güncelleme:10.03.2021 00:17 Milletvekillerinin dokunulmazlıklarının kaldırılmasına yönelik 1347 fezleke Meclis Komisyonuna sunuldu. Bu fezlekelerden 961 tanesi HDP'ye 246 tanesi ise CHP'ye ait... Peki fezlekelerde son durum nedir? Fezlekesi olan vekiller neyle suçlanıyor? TBMM Anayasa Komisyonu Başkanvekili Ali Özkaya fezlekelerle ilgili son durumu A Haber canlı yayınında anlattı. DİĞER