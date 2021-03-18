18 Mart 2021, Perşembe
Videolar Gündem Videoları MHP'de kurultay günü! MHP lideri Devlet Bahçeli güven tazeleyecek

MHP'de kurultay günü! MHP lideri Devlet Bahçeli güven tazeleyecek

A Haber
Giriş: 18.03.2021 08:55
Güncelleme:18.03.2021 09:04
Son dakika haberi... Milliyetçi Hareket Partisi'nin 13'üncü olağan kurultayı bugün Ankara'da yapılıyor. Kurultaya ilişkin detayları A Haber muhabiri Rüya Akkuş canlı yayında aktardı.
