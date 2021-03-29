29 Mart 2021, Pazartesi
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Gündem Videoları Marmara'da hayalet gemi tehlikesi!

Marmara'da hayalet gemi tehlikesi!

Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 29.03.2021 17:35
Güncelleme:29.03.2021 17:40
Kocaeli İzmit Körfezi'nde kaderine terk edilen 4 gemi Marmara Denizi'ni kirletmeye devam ediyor. Ayrıntıları ise A Haber muhabiri Hakan Süer aktardı.

Marmara'da hayalet gemi tehlikesi!
Marmara'da hayalet gemi tehlikesi!
Dünyanın konuştuğu kanal projeleri
Dünyanın konuştuğu kanal projeleri
Dünyaca ünlü koydaki kaçak inşaat!
Dünyaca ünlü koydaki kaçak inşaat!
Türkmenlere yapılan vahşet hafızalardan silinmiyor
Türkmenlere yapılan vahşet hafızalardan silinmiyor
Mahrem not defterinde 'kral'lara isyan
Mahrem not defterinde 'kral'lara isyan
Süveyş kanalı tamamen trafiğe açıldı!
Süveyş kanalı tamamen trafiğe açıldı!
Türkiye’nin ilk acil müdahale gemisi!
Türkiye’nin ilk acil müdahale gemisi!
Bahçeli'ye hakaret davasında ilginç olay!
Bahçeli'ye hakaret davasında ilginç olay!
Başkan Erdoğan müjdeyi verdi!
Başkan Erdoğan müjdeyi verdi!
Aşılamada 15 milyona yaklaşıldı
Aşılamada 15 milyona yaklaşıldı
Başkan Erdoğan'dan Xiaomi açıklaması
Başkan Erdoğan'dan Xiaomi açıklaması
MİT ve TSK'dan ortak operasyon! O isim yok edildi
MİT ve TSK'dan ortak operasyon! O isim yok edildi
Daha Fazla Video Göster