Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',f.prepend(e)));y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t
0){for(t=0;t
30 Ocak 2021, Cumartesi
ANA SAYFA Marmara Deniz’indeki hayalet gemiler! Hayalet gemi ne demek? Giriş: 30.01.2021 12:26 Güncelleme:30.01.2021 12:26 Marmara Denizi'nde şiddetli fırtına nedeni ile Zeytinburnu açıklarında bulunan yük gemisi sürüklenerek karaya oturdu. Gemi Marmara Denizi'nde mürettebatı tarafından terk edilen hayalet gemilerden biri. Peki hayalet gemi ne demek ve İstanbullular için nasıl bir tehlike arz ediyor? A Haber muhabiri Mehmet Nilüfer ayrıntıları aktardı. DİĞER