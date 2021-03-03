03 Mart 2021, Çarşamba
Joe Biden ile beraber “George Soros isyanları” mı geliyor?

Giriş: 03.03.2021 22:22
Güncelleme:03.03.2021 22:28
Joe Biden'ın ABD başkanı seçilmesi ve son dönemde farklı coğrafyalardan gelen darbe girişimi haberleri sonrası, gözler tekrar George Soros ismine çevrildi. Peki, Joe Biden ile beraber “George Soros isyanları” mı geliyor? İşte A Haber’de yayınlanan Memleket Meselesi programına konuşan konunun uzmanlarının kritik yorumları…
