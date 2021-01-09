09 Ocak 2021, Cumartesi
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Gündem Videoları CHP’li İBB’nin kreş algısı! Kendi arazisine neden yapmak istemedi?

CHP’li İBB’nin kreş algısı! Kendi arazisine neden yapmak istemedi?

Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 09.01.2021 11:52
Güncelleme:09.01.2021 11:56
İstanbul Büyükşehir Belediyesi, Tuzla'da spor alanı için ayrılan yarısı da şahsa ait olan arsaya kreş yapmak istedi. Büyükşehir Meclisi’nden onay çıkmayınca da "Engelleniyoruz" açıklaması yapıldı. Tuzla Belediye Başkanı Şadi Yazıcı, İstanbul Büyükşehir Belediyesi'nin kreş oyununu gözler önüne serdi.

Başkan Erdoğan'ın Oğuzhan Asıltürk ziyareti ne anlama geliyor?
Başkan Erdoğan'ın Oğuzhan Asıltürk ziyareti ne anlama geliyor?
Boğaziçi eylemlerinde Gezi'yi hatırlatan görüntüler
Boğaziçi eylemlerinde Gezi'yi hatırlatan görüntüler
PKK’nın hedefinde çocuklar var! Kirli plan
PKK’nın hedefinde çocuklar var! Kirli plan
Biz buradayız ana daha ölmedik!'
"Biz buradayız ana daha ölmedik!'
Türk hekimleri buldu! İşte kansere karşı yeni yöntem
Türk hekimleri buldu! İşte kansere karşı yeni yöntem
CHP’li İBB’nin kreş algısı!
CHP’li İBB’nin kreş algısı!
CHP’de ulusalcılar kazan kaldırdı!
CHP’de ulusalcılar kazan kaldırdı!
Kuraklık verimliliği düşürecek mi?
Kuraklık verimliliği düşürecek mi?
İşte İstanbul'da vakaların en fazla düştüğü ilçeler
İşte İstanbul'da vakaların en fazla düştüğü ilçeler
Sağanak yağış ve kuvvetli rüzgar uyarısı
Sağanak yağış ve kuvvetli rüzgar uyarısı
Dev proje bugün hizmete giriyor!
Dev proje bugün hizmete giriyor!
Terör örgütü DHKP-C nasıl kurgulandı?
Terör örgütü DHKP-C nasıl kurgulandı?
Daha Fazla Video Göster