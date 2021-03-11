11 Mart 2021, Perşembe
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Gündem Videoları CHP'de ulusalcılardan muhtıra gibi rapor: CHP işgal altında

CHP'de ulusalcılardan muhtıra gibi rapor: CHP işgal altında

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 11.03.2021 12:40
CHP'de ulusalcılardan muhtıra gibi rapor geldi. CHP ulusal birlik kadro hareketi, Kılıçdaroğlu CHP'sinin ilkeleri çiğnediğini ve partinin programına aykırı hareket ettiğini söyledi. Peki CHP'de ulusalcılar başka neyi eleştirdi? Detaylar haberimizde...
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
CHP işgal altında
CHP işgal altında
CHP'de Cihangir İslam istifası!
CHP'de Cihangir İslam istifası!
Mardin'de 2 DEAŞ'lı terörist yakalandı!
Mardin'de 2 DEAŞ'lı terörist yakalandı!
Başkan Erdoğan Gara şehidinin ailesi ile görüştü
Başkan Erdoğan Gara şehidinin ailesi ile görüştü
Yeni kısıtlamalar gelecek mi?
Yeni kısıtlamalar gelecek mi?
Haritayı yeniden şekillendirecek
Haritayı yeniden şekillendirecek
Koronayla 365 gün nasıl geçti?
Koronayla 365 gün nasıl geçti?
Kapıkule'de 63 kilogram uyuşturucu ele geçirildi
Kapıkule'de 63 kilogram uyuşturucu ele geçirildi
“Torba Kanun Teklifi” neler getiriyor?
“Torba Kanun Teklifi” neler getiriyor?
Üçüncü pik endişesi
Üçüncü pik endişesi
Terör örgütü DHKP-C'ye yakın yayın organına baskın! Örgüt talimatları dergide şifrelenmiş...
Terör örgütü DHKP-C'ye yakın yayın organına baskın! Örgüt talimatları dergide şifrelenmiş...
Büyük İstanbul depremi çok mu yakın?
Büyük İstanbul depremi çok mu yakın?
Daha Fazla Video Göster
Copyright © 2021 Tüm hakları saklıdır. TURKUVAZ HABERLEŞME VE YAYINCILIK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ