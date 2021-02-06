06 Şubat 2021, Cumartesi
CHP-HDP buluşmasında neler konuşuldu? HDP’den CHP’ye Demirtaş teşekkürü

Giriş: 06.02.2021 10:38
Güncelleme:06.02.2021 10:38
HDP’nin muhalefet turunun ikinci durağı dün CHP oldu. Eş Genel Başkan Mithat Sancar başkanlığındaki heyet CHP Genel Başkanı Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu ile bir saat süren bir görüşme yaptı. Görüşmede neler konuşuldu. Özkan Özcan ayrıntıları aktardı.

