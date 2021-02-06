06 Şubat 2021, Cumartesi
Boğaziçi provokasyonu! Sokakları karıştırmak isteyen 3 provokatör bulundu

Giriş: 06.02.2021 09:20
Güncelleme:06.02.2021 09:24
Boğaziçi Üniversitesi olaylarında gözaltına alınan kişilerden yine bazılarının terör örgütleriyle bağlantısı ortaya çıktı. Ayrıntıları A Haber muhabiri Ramazan Almaçayır aktardı.

