Bitlis’te helikopter faciası! Enkaz ne zaman kaldırılacak? Yaralı askerlerin durumu nasıl?

Giriş: 06.03.2021 09:41
Güncelleme:06.03.2021 09:47
Kaza kırım ekibi 11 askerin şehit düştüğü Bitlis'in Tatvan ilçesindeki bölgede helikopter enkazında inceleme yapıyor. Milli Savunma Bakanlığı da kazaya ilişkin soruşturma başlattı. Kazanın olduğu yerde A Haber muhabiri Mehmet Geçgel'e son durumu aktarırken A Haber ekiplerinden Ahmet Çelik yaralı askerlerin son durumunu anlattı.

