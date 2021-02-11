12 Şubat 2021, Cuma
Giriş: 11.02.2021 15:15
Güncelleme:11.02.2021 15:16
Başkan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, hafta sonunu Karadeniz'de geçirecek. Bu akşam memleketi Rize'de olması bekleniyor. Detayları Trabzon'da bulunan A Haber muhabiri Ahmet Çağlar Yıldırım aktardı. Başkan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan 5 gün boyunca Karadeniz’de çalışmalarını sürdürecek. Başkan Erdoğan’ın yarın Trabzon 7. Olağan İl Gençlik Kongresi’ne telekonferans yöntemiyle katılacağı öğrenildi. Erdoğan hafta sonunu Rize’de geçirecek ve burada çeşitli incelemelerde bulunması bekleniyor.

