Alevi kanaat önderi Metin Tarhan'dan önemli mesajlar: Alevi toplumu CHP'ye mahkum değil

Giriş: 28.03.2021 14:41
"Alevi toplumu CHP'ye mahkum değil" bu dikkat çeken açıklama AK Parti Merkez Karar Yönetim Kurulu'na seçilen alevi kanaat önderi avukat Metin Tarhan'dan geldi. AK Partili Tarhan, Alevilerin geçmişte CHP'ye değil Demokrat Parti'ye destek verdiğini söyledi.
Alevi toplumu CHP'ye mahkum değil
