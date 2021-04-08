08 Nisan 2021, Perşembe
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Gündem Videoları AK Parti’den CHP’li Aykut Erdoğdu’ya tepki: Acizlik ve ahmaklık

AK Parti’den CHP’li Aykut Erdoğdu’ya tepki: Acizlik ve ahmaklık

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 08.04.2021 11:49
CHP milletvekili Aykut Erdoğdu'nun iktidara yönelik ''canlı yayında yargılayacağız'' tehdidine AK Parti'den peş peşe sert tepkiler geldi. Erdoğdu'nun açıklamalarını acizlik ve ahmaklık olarak değerlendirildi.
CHPli Erdoğdudan hükümete skandal tehdit! CHP'Lİ ERDOĞDU'DAN HÜKÜMETE SKANDAL TEHDİT!
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
Koronavirüs Bilim Kurulu'ndan kritik toplantı!
Koronavirüs Bilim Kurulu'ndan kritik toplantı!
Karadeniz'de alarmın rengi kırmızı
Karadeniz'de alarmın rengi kırmızı
Bakan Çavuşoğlu'ndan AB ziyaretindeki protokol tartışmasıyla ilgili açıklama
Bakan Çavuşoğlu'ndan AB ziyaretindeki protokol tartışmasıyla ilgili açıklama
ANFA'da bir yolsuzluk soruşturması daha
ANFA'da bir yolsuzluk soruşturması daha
Erdoğdu’ya sert tepki: Acizlik ve ahmaklık
Erdoğdu’ya sert tepki: Acizlik ve ahmaklık
Fransız medyası Başkan Erdoğan'ı hedef aldı
Fransız medyası Başkan Erdoğan'ı hedef aldı
Kritik kanun teklifi TBMM'de kabul edildi
Kritik kanun teklifi TBMM'de kabul edildi
Yusuf'a AK Parti'de önemli görev!
Yusuf'a AK Parti'de önemli görev!
Konya'da askeri eğitim uçağının düşme anına ait görüntü ortaya çıktı!
Konya'da askeri eğitim uçağının düşme anına ait görüntü ortaya çıktı!
AK Parti'de yeni dönem başlıyor!
AK Parti'de yeni dönem başlıyor!
Türkiye'de bir günde en yüksek can kaybı
Türkiye'de bir günde en yüksek can kaybı
2 Mehmetçik şehit oldu
2 Mehmetçik şehit oldu
Daha Fazla Video Göster