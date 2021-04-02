Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',f.prepend(e)));y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t
02 Nisan 2021, Cuma
ANA SAYFA ABD'li eski elçiden teröristlere övgü! YPG/PKK'lı teröristler için "yerel ortak" dedi ABD'de Trump döneminin Suriye'de görevli en üst düzey bürokratı eski büyükelçi Washington'ın terör örgütü YPG/PKK ile olan işbirliğini anlattı. Sayısız sivilin ölümüne neden olan teröristler için "yerel ortaklarımız" ifadesi kullanıldı. Terör elebaşlarından Ferhat Abdi Şahin ile yaptığı görüşmeleri anlattı. Örgütün, "ABD özel kuvvetlerinin eğittiği en iyi grup" olduğunu söyledi. DİĞER