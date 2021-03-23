23 Mart 2021, Salı
Videolar Gündem Videoları AB'den Türkiye açıklaması: Türkiye ile en iyi ilişkileri istiyoruz

AB'den Türkiye açıklaması: Türkiye ile en iyi ilişkileri istiyoruz

A Haber
Giriş: 23.03.2021 14:07
Güncelleme:23.03.2021 14:27
Avrupa Birliği Dış İlişkiler ve Güvenlik Politikası Yüksek Temsilcisi Josep Borrell, Türkiye ile "en iyi ilişkileri" geliştirmek istediklerini açıkladı. Detayları A Haber muhabiri Dündar Keşaplı aktardı.
