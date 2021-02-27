27 Şubat 2021, Cumartesi
Videolar Gündem Videoları 81 ilde 56 saatlik kısıtlama! İşte İstanbul’da son durum

81 ilde 56 saatlik kısıtlama! İşte İstanbul’da son durum

Giriş: 27.02.2021 10:13
Güncelleme:27.02.2021 10:15
Dün saat 21'de başlayan kısıtlama pazartesi 05'de sona erecek. 81 ilde uygulanan 56 saatlik sokak kısıtlamasının ilk gününde İstanbul nasıl bir sabaha uyandı? Detayları A Haber muhabiri Mehmet Nilüfer aktardı.
