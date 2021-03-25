25 Mart 2021, Perşembe
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Ekonomi Videoları Takvim belli oldu! Reformlar haya geçiyor

Takvim belli oldu! Reformlar haya geçiyor

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 25.03.2021 10:02
Güncelleme:25.03.2021 11:10
Ekonomi reform paketinde yer alan eylemlerden 121’i bu yıl, 23’ü de gelecek yıl hayata geçirilecek. Takvim Gazetesi ekonomi müdürü Faruk Erdem A Haber canlı yayınında detayları anlattı.
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
Mart ayı ödemeleri başladı
Mart ayı ödemeleri başladı
Kurdaki dalgalanmanın perde arkasını A Haber'de anlattı
Kurdaki dalgalanmanın perde arkasını A Haber'de anlattı
Takvim belli oldu! Reformlar haya geçiyor
Takvim belli oldu! Reformlar haya geçiyor
Başkan Erdoğan’dan vatandaşa çağrı
Başkan Erdoğan’dan vatandaşa çağrı
Döviz kuru saldırısının arkasında kim var?
Döviz kuru saldırısının arkasında kim var?
Milyonları etkileyecek değişiklikte detaylar belli oldu
Milyonları etkileyecek değişiklikte detaylar belli oldu
45 mesleğe erken emeklilik hakkı!
45 mesleğe erken emeklilik hakkı!
Evlilik hazırlığı yapan çiftlere önemli tavsiye!
Evlilik hazırlığı yapan çiftlere önemli tavsiye!
Banka genel müdürleriyle görüşecek
Banka genel müdürleriyle görüşecek
Spekülasyon yapanlara sert tepki
Spekülasyon yapanlara sert tepki
Emeklilik sisteminde 3 büyük reform
Emeklilik sisteminde 3 büyük reform
İşsizlik 2020 yılında geriledi
İşsizlik 2020 yılında geriledi
Daha Fazla Video Göster