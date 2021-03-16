16 Mart 2021, Salı
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Ekonomi Videoları Putin'den turizmcileri sevindiren karar

Putin'den turizmcileri sevindiren karar

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 16.03.2021 16:54
Güncelleme:16.03.2021 17:29
Rusya Devlet Başkanı Vladimir Putin, tatillerini yurt dışında geçirmek isteyenlere kısıtlama getirmeyeceklerini açıkladı. Peki turizmciler, Putin'in açıklamasını nasıl karşıladı? Sorunun cevabını A Haber muhabirinin konuğu Güney Ege Turistik Otelciler Birliği Başkanı Cahit Sarıbey canlı yayında verdi.
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
Canlı Corona Virüsü Haritası - Corona Virüsü Ölü ve Vaka Sayısı Son Durum

Putin'den turizmcileri sevindiren karar
Putin'den turizmcileri sevindiren karar
Konut alacaklar dikkat! Taksit sınırı kalktı
Konut alacaklar dikkat! Taksit sınırı kalktı
Hamsi tezgahta ne kadar?
Hamsi tezgahta ne kadar?
Paketten vatandaşa müjdeler çıktı
Paketten vatandaşa müjdeler çıktı
IMF nasıl ve neden geldi?
IMF nasıl ve neden geldi?
Ekonomi reformunda dijital para hamlesi!
Ekonomi reformunda dijital para hamlesi!
Ekonomi reformuna halk ne dedi?
Ekonomi reformuna halk ne dedi?
Başkan Erdoğan reform paketini açıkladı!
Başkan Erdoğan reform paketini açıkladı!
Altın diye aldılar bakır çıktı!
Altın diye aldılar bakır çıktı!
İsmail Gülle yeni ekonomik reform paketini A Haber'e yorumladı
İsmail Gülle yeni ekonomik reform paketini A Haber'e yorumladı
DEİK Başkanı Olpak yeni reform paketini A Haber'e yorumladı
DEİK Başkanı Olpak yeni reform paketini A Haber'e yorumladı
Atilla Benli yeni reform paketini A Haber'de yorumladı
Atilla Benli yeni reform paketini A Haber'de yorumladı
Daha Fazla Video Göster