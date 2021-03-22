22 Mart 2021, Pazartesi
Organik ürün sahtekarlığına dikkat!

Giriş: 22.03.2021 10:00
Güncelleme:22.03.2021 10:12
Koronavirüs salgını sebebiyle dünyada gıda ürünlerine olan talep artarken, fırsatçılar da boş durmadı. Organik gıdalar tüketiciye değerinden yüksek fiyata satılıyor.
