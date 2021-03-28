28 Mart 2021, Pazar
Videolar Ekonomi Videoları Ekonomide bu hafta neler konuşulacak?

Ekonomide bu hafta neler konuşulacak?

Giriş: 28.03.2021 12:11
Güncelleme:28.03.2021 13:25
Ekonomide bu hafta neler konuşulacak? Ahlatcı Yatırım Hazine Müdürü Arda Coşar A Haber canlı yayınında ekonomi gündemi ile ilgili değerlendirmelerde bulundu. Coşar, "Borsa İstanbul'da bu hafta dalgalanma hem yukarı hem de aşağı yönde olabilir." dedi.
