Bu projeyle Türkiye 17 milyar TL kazanç sağladı

Giriş: 29.01.2021 16:09
Güncelleme:29.01.2021 17:29
Başkan recep Tayyip Erdoğan'ın eşi Emine Erdoğan'ın himayelerinde 2017'de başlatılan "sıfır atık projesi" ekonomiye büyük kazanç sağladı. 2017 yılından bu yana 17 milyar TL ekonomiye geri döndü. İşte detaylar...
