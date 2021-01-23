23 Ocak 2021, Cumartesi
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Ekonomi Videoları 81 ilde fahiş fiyat denetimi! Vatandaş denetimlerden memnun

81 ilde fahiş fiyat denetimi! Vatandaş denetimlerden memnun

Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 23.01.2021 11:10
Güncelleme:23.01.2021 11:10
Türkiye genelinde marketlerde haksız fiyat artışına yönelik denetlemeler sıklaştırıldı. 19 ve 20 Ocak'ta 562 işletmede satışı yapılan 9 bin 870 ürünün fiyatını inceledi. Uygulama kapsamında 375 firmaya cezai işlem uygulandı.
Son dakika: Ticaret Bakanlığı duyurdu: 81 ilde yapılan fahiş fiyat denetiminde 375 firmaya ceza kesildi SON DAKİKA: TİCARET BAKANLIĞI DUYURDU: 81 İLDE YAPILAN FAHİŞ FİYAT DENETİMİNDE 375 FİRMAYA CEZA KESİLDİ
Ticaret Bakanı Pekcan: Fahiş fiyat nedeniyle 375 firmaya 11 milyon 855 bin lira ceza kesildi TİCARET BAKANI PEKCAN: FAHİŞ FİYAT NEDENİYLE 375 FİRMAYA 11 MİLYON 855 BİN LİRA CEZA KESİLDİ
Son dakika: Fahiş fiyata maske ve dezenfektan satanlara tek tek ceza yazıldı SON DAKİKA: FAHİŞ FİYATA MASKE VE DEZENFEKTAN SATANLARA TEK TEK CEZA YAZILDI

81 ilde fahiş fiyat denetimi!
81 ilde fahiş fiyat denetimi!
Kırmızı ette dikkat çeken fiyat farkı!
Kırmızı ette dikkat çeken fiyat farkı!
Staj sigortası kadınlara neler sağlıyor?
Staj sigortası kadınlara neler sağlıyor?
Başkan Erdoğan canlı yayında açıkladı: Kesinlikle karşıyım!
Başkan Erdoğan canlı yayında açıkladı: Kesinlikle karşıyım!
Saltanat sona eriyor! Türkiye'den flaş Google hamlesi
Saltanat sona eriyor! Türkiye'den flaş Google hamlesi
Altında düşüş sürecek mi?
Altında düşüş sürecek mi?
Faiz kararını piyasalara nasıl yansıyacak?
Faiz kararını piyasalara nasıl yansıyacak?
Restoran ve lokantalar açılacak mı?
Restoran ve lokantalar açılacak mı?
İŞKUR'dan 886 bin kişiye iş!
İŞKUR'dan 886 bin kişiye iş!
Vatandaşın cebiyle oynuyorlar
Vatandaşın cebiyle oynuyorlar
Gözler Merkez'in faiz kararında
Gözler Merkez'in faiz kararında
Restoran ve lokantalar açılacak mı?
Restoran ve lokantalar açılacak mı?
Daha Fazla Video Göster