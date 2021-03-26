26 Mart 2021, Cuma
Son dakika: Fransa'da göçmen dramı

Giriş: 26.03.2021 14:56
Güncelleme:26.03.2021 15:03
Son dakika haberi... Fransa'da bir insanlık dramı yaşanıyor. Macron yönetimi göçmenleri neden sokakta yaşamaya zorladı? Gazeteci Ömer Aydın Fransa'nın göçmen politikalarıyla ilgili A Haber canlı yayınında değerlendirmelerde bulundu.
